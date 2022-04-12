Opinion | The revocation of the mandate proves that AMLO has already lost half of the people who brought him to power

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), swept the consultation on the revocation of the mandate that took place yesterday, April 10. However, he suffered one of the strongest defeats of his government. AMLO did not compete against anyone and no party called for him to be removed from power: he asked for the consultation to be held and the opposition called for them not to participate. Many critical intellectuals, analysts, activists and journalists pointed out on social networks that they would not go to vote because the exercise hid an attempt by the president to hit the National Electoral Institute (INE). For this reason, the measure of AMLO’s success or failure was never the percentage of votes in his favor, but rather the number of people who turned out to vote. That would show the mobilization capacity of the president and his party, Morena.

So, making a football simile, AMLO organized a match in which only his team took the field… and even then he could not score the goals he expected. His followers are declining year after year: in 2018 he won the presidency with 30 million votes, in the 2021 midterm elections his coalition reached 21 million and in the revocation this Sunday almost 16 million supported him (according to preliminary counts).

As the call of the opposition was not to go to vote, the percentage of those who voted in his favor is like a dictatorship: more than 90% of those who went to the polls endorsed his remaining in power.

AMLO and his party presume it as a triumph. They seek to prop up the narrative that they have the support of more than 90% of the population and that, in a historic and democratic exercise, they expressed their trust in him despite —as he always says— all the supposed obstacles placed by his opponents.

But the numbers tell another story. During the three years he has been in power, he has become a catchphrase for the president and his followers, responding to criticism with “30 million votes support us.” They have been used as a rhetorical weapon to show off the legitimacy of a government with popular support such as had not been seen in decades in Mexico. Today the question is: Where were those 30 million votes? This Sunday, AMLO was on the ballot again, since the consultation was about him and his permanence in power. And he barely got half of those votes.

And that the president, his cabinet and his governors turned to carry voters to the polls. Three political parties of the Obradorista alliance mobilized their hosts. It was also documented that “servants of the nation” — public officials who travel the country to promote social programs — operated in favor of the vote for AMLO and the beneficiaries of said programs were blackmailed with the discourse that not supporting AMLO would put them at risk. lose their financial support. At least 21 million people in the country receive some kind of government support, but not even those went to vote.

There was so much government participation and it was such a state election that the INE even pointed out the possibility of annulling the exercise because, even before it was carried out, it had received 172 complaints —mostly against public officials— for the use of government resources. , which even include planes destined for security corporations, to campaign.

Faced with this apparatus of political operation, collecting less than 16 million votes looks like a resounding failure. They are very far from the 37 million participants (40% of the nominal list of voters) that were required for the referendum to be binding.

But the president will try to convince his people that the glass is half full. He urges him to blur that he has been in government for three years without results and needs political oxygen. But also because he knows that it is not easy to mobilize so many people and, furthermore, in the middle of the Easter holidays. He managed to show muscle that the opposition has not been able to. Those 16 million are their starting point for the 2024 presidential election and the opposition doesn’t even know if they have that.

For AMLO, the revocation of the mandate was a rehearsal for an electoral operation. And in that essay he has shown his strengths, but he has also shown his weaknesses.

The most unpleasant part of the six-year term is coming for him, his last third, in which he will have to give results because the tricks he has frequently used, of blaming previous governments and promising a better future, are no longer enough. The revocation consultation exhibits the wear and tear of the government, an x-ray of a people that no longer accompanies the leader in his ego adventures. The leader, for his part, demonstrates with this exercise that his commitment is not to make a good government, but to make a good political campaign. He is logical: as a political campaigner he is a success, as a ruler he has been a failure. Theirs is the bandstand, not the administration; speech more than actions. AMLO is a seller of hope, not a profit manager.

With this referendum to revoke the mandate, he took the country to the arena where he feels comfortable. And since it is clear that in the two and a half years that remain to him, he will not offer positive government results —there are no signs of improvement in the issue of insecurity, the economy continues to fail and corruption scandals spill even into his family—, What he wants is to start the electoral campaign now.

The experiment was to see how many people he has, what his base is, which governors and which secretaries of state brought him the most votes. But above all, to start the final attack against the INE, to get him to be a sold referee and he is the one who buys it. On the same day of the consultation, the Obradorista organization Let Democracy Follow, which collected the millions of signatures of sympathizers to organize the revocation, announced its new mission: to impeach the INE councilors. It is undeniable that AMLO and his government are losing more and more social support.