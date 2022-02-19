‘Oppenheimer’ (2023) release date, trailer, cast. Film directed by Christopher Nolan

the cinema of Christopher Nolan He has the support of the public, which is why it was quite an event to know that he was leaving Warner for his next behind-the-scenes job. finally it was Universal the company that accepted his numerous demands and stayed with ‘Oppenheimer’.

The film is based on the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a key figure of World War II. However, everything indicates that it will not be a biopic in the traditional sense of the word. We will have to see what Nolan surprises us with and now we are going to review everything he knows so far about ‘Oppenheimer’.

The history





Universal has yet to provide an official synopsis for “Oppenheimer,” but it is known to be a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, who played a key role in the development of the atomic bomb. The great reference of the film will be the book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Cast and protagonists





The first collaboration of Cillian Murphy with Nolan goes back to 2005 with ‘Batman Begins’, working with him again in multiple films, although until now always in supporting roles. The Irish actor had made himself known worldwide shortly before in ’28 days later’ and since then he has not stopped working on films like ‘Night flight’‘Sunshine’, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ or the television show ‘Peaky Blinders’.

At your side we will have Emily Bluntone of the most requested actresses of the moment, Robert Downey Jr.the unforgettable Iron Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Matt Damonwho already collaborated with Nolan on ‘Interstellar’, Florence Pughone of the best young actresses today, rami maleckwinner of an Oscar for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, benny safdiebest known for his work as a filmmaker with his brother in works such as ‘Diamonds in the rough’, Josh Hartnettseen recently in the highly recommended ‘Despierta la furia’, and Dane DeHaan (‘The wellness cure’).

Director





Christopher Nolan is the closest thing to a star director that currently exists in Hollywood. Obviously, his beginnings were somewhat more humble, but with ‘Memento’, his second feature film, he managed to attract the attention of Hollywood.

After ‘Insomnia’, Nolan received his first big break with ‘Batman Begins’, which would end up being the start of a successful trilogy about the Batman superhero. It is true that with ‘The Prestige (The final trick)’ he did not sweep, but ‘Origin’ did, thus demonstrating that he could bring great joy to Hollywood studios beyond superhero movies.

That is something that I would confirm again with ‘Interstellar’, one of the most applauded science fiction films of the 21st century so far, and with ‘Dunkirk’, a great war film. He had a little less luck with ‘Tenet’, a film that he insisted on releasing despite the delicate situation in theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team





Nolan likes to work with a team that he knows. With the director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema he collaborated for the first time in ‘Interstellar’ and since then he has repeated in all his films. For its part, with the assembler Jennifer Licks and the composer Ludwig Goransson first worked on ‘Tenet’ because his usual allies (the editor lee smith with ‘1917’ and the composer hans zimmer with ‘Dune’) were busy and he must have been so happy with the result that he has repeated with them.

Trailer, images and poster

Filming hasn’t even started yet -the one at the top of the article belongs to the ‘Peaky Blinders’ series-, so we don’t have any images of ‘Oppenheimer’.

When is ‘Oppenheimer’ released in theaters?

The theatrical release date for ‘Oppenheimer’ is July 21, 2023. Nolan really likes to release his films in July and it was surely one of the multiple requests that he imposed on Universal to make his film with this studio.