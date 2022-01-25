Oppenheimer, a production note reveals the details of the film

After the many news on the cast of the next film by Christopher Nolan, the time has finally come to go to the set for the making of Oppenheimer. When and where was perhaps information that should have remained confidential to crew members, but which thanks to a leaked production note has been publicly disclosed, along with other details.

Hidden – so to speak – behind the site description pulitzer.org of the book of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin adapted for the big screen (American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer), the note reveals dates, contacts and locations of the film in question, which should take about four months to shoot from next February 23 and until June 16, and that it should come out in theaters on July 21, 2023.

25 days of set, mainly in New Mexico, to Albuquerque, right in the area where the real New York physicist Robert Oppenheimer – commonly known as “the father of the Atomic Bomb” – had conducted his studies and above all the final tests on the deadly device.

Among other locations, Los Angeles And San Francisco, which in the note precede a series of ‘useful contacts’ of the various companies involved – from Atlas Entertainment at the Syncopy Inc., up to the same Universal – and a long description of the plot and characters involved.

Here is the full text: American Prometheus is the first full-scale biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, “father of the atomic bomb,” the brilliant, charismatic physicist who led the effort to capture the awesome fire of the sun for his country in time of war. Immediately after Hiroshima, he became the most famous scientist of his generation-one of the iconic figures of the twentieth century, the embodiment of modern man comparing the consequences of scientific progress. He was the author of a radical proposal to place international controls over atomic materials-an idea that is still relevant today. He opposed the development of the hydrogen bomb and criticized the Air Force’s plans to fight an infinitely dangerous nuclear war. In the now almost-forgotten hysteria of the early 1950s, his ideas were anathema to powerful advocates of a massive nuclear buildup, and, in response, Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss (Downey), Superbomb advocate Edward Teller (Safdie) and FBI director J. Edgar Hoover worked behind the scenes to have a hearing board find that Oppenheimer could not be trusted with America’s nuclear secrets. We follow him from his earliest education at the turn of the twentieth century at new York City’s Ethical Culture School, through personal crises at Harvard and Cambridge universities. Then to Germany, where he studied quantum phisics with the world’s most accomplished theorists; and to Berkeley, California, where he established, during the 1930s, the leading American School of theoretical physics, and where he transformed a bleak mesa into the world’s most potent nuclear weapons laboratory and where he himself was. transformed. And finally, to the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, which he directed from 1947 to 1966.

Below, Oppenheimer’s interpreters and their characters:

Emily Blunt will play his wife Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon will play the lieutenant general Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb.

Florence Pugh Sara Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who also ended up having a dancing relationship with Robert and was the cause of major concerns on the part of government officials.

Robert Downey Jr. he will be the president of the Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss.

Benny Safdie will interpret Edward Teller, supporter of the superbomb. The former teamed up with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover to destroy Oppenheimer’s credibility.