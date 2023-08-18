“Oppenheimer”, all praise is small for its greatness – El Nuevo Diario (Dominican Republic)

Approaching the life story of Julius Robert Oppenheimer (New York, 1904 – New Jersey, 1967; theoretical physicist and professor at the University of California at Berkeley), the father of the atomic bomb, is no easy task because of the perception it creates. .The figure of the scientist. Using his favorite resource: the elasticity of time, producer, screenwriter and director – five-time Oscar nominee – Christopher Nolan (London, 1970) began realizing “Oppenheimer”, a powerful work that does not delay Showcase your quality amidst the noise of movie summer 2023.

The film, which is halfway to a biopic, and which is worth watching without distraction, is packed with dialogues, descriptions, scenes and settings; established in at least four different decades; concentrated over a three-hour period; Wide cast, dizzying pace, nimble, set in different eras, and photographed in a variety of tones that are charming and light. Work of Hoyte Van Hoytema (responsible for photography)“Interstellar”, “Dunkirk” And “Principle”) Here it comes with scenes ranging from claustrophobic darkness or pale glow to blinding fluorescence.

It was the thirties, after the triumph of the Russian Revolution and the annexation of the Soviet Union, communism began its expansion like Nazism in Hitler’s Germany, the latter a destructive force that would devastate almost all of Europe, challenging all levels Will give Life in a Democracy. This includes the Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, in the words of President Roosevelt, “a date that will live in infamy,” which led to the United States’ formal entry into the world. Second War, and the retribution of which would require the bluntest explosive device known to mankind.

European emigration would have an impact on all regions around the world in the quest to save families and individuals from going to Nazi concentration camps. While Hollywood gets artists – especially music directors and composers who will change their physical identity – so do universities with a large proportion of scientific and academic personnel who seek a decent living space and therefore contribute to this objective. war.

Charismatic winner of the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics, originally German, Jewish-born Albert Einstein (1879–1955) later nationalized Swiss, Austrian and American, and from 1932 settled in the US at the Institute for Advanced Study. Princeton, New Jersey had already published his mass-energy equivalence principle; Based on statistical physics, quantum mechanics and the theory of general relativity, when in August 1939, with a letter to President Roosevelt, he managed to break the rigidity of the military mindset towards nuclear projects. However, because of his contempt for violence and wars, Einstein (played by Tom Conti) supported Oppenheimer’s initiative, a graduate of the universities of Harvard, Cambridge (England) and Göttingen (Germany), to introduce nuclear power. The weapons development program is known as the Manhattan Project.

Actor Cillian Murphy (Ireland, 1976, famed for the series “Peaky Blinders” and regular secondary collaborator in several Nolan films), has secured a remarkable leading role that is shaping up – like the total production – of the bone-hard of teeth. As in the upcoming awards season. His character carries the burden of the story; where the scientist’s private life is debated amid suspicions about his links to and contributions to communist groups; for his meetings with other academics from different classes; the publications of his important contributions to the then newly developed quantum mechanics; and the communist tendencies of his brother Frank, his alcoholic wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt) and her lover Jean Tatlock (the brief and remarkable Florence Pugh); So he will not be exempt from the scrutiny of McCarthyism, even if he defines himself as a ‘New Deal’ Democrat.

On his behalf, editor Jennifer Lamm (“Marriage Story”, “Tenet”), as a counterpoint to the rhythm, resorts to an effective minimalism, with brilliant luminosity; incandescent and multicolored fusions of neutrons and protons; polymorphic figures; group of static or boiling and exploding particles; Clouds, stars, drops of lighted water; the glass breaks; nuclear mushroom – sometimes silent, sometimes audible-; They are very brief entries from a universe of resources that serve as bridges between scenes to illustrate the whirlwind of thoughts and anxieties the protagonist is experiencing amidst all the pressures he is experiencing.

Oppenheimer finds sympathy for the sarcastic and strict nature of Colonel Leslie Groves (Matt Damon), builder of the Pentagon and director of the Manhattan Project; who supported the appointment of the former as the scientific director of the project. Options such as uranium, plutonium and hydrogen are being discussed for the manufacture of an atomic bomb. As scientists fear a chain reaction will set the entire atmosphere on fire, Groves – and President Truman (Gary Oldman) – are desperate for concrete results in a race against time, as they worry that the Nazis or some other nation will die first. Will end. purpose with the same.

But Danish physicist Niels Bohr (Kenneth Branagh), a contributor to the understanding of nuclear and quantum mechanics, also leans towards what he called “latter,Because the power you are about to unleash will outlast the Nazis and the world is not ready for it.”), warned Oppenheimer.

The project required convincing and recruiting scientists of all levels – including teams from the United Kingdom and Canada – and building a city in a remote desert area in Los Alamos, New Mexico, which took three years, four Thousand people and the cost of two were involved. Billion. With a budget of one hundred million, the film production, led by Universal Pictures, spared no resources in recreating the setting and achieving millimeter similarity with the visual content of the actual archives, which confirms that scientific-military agreement, Where the first atomic bomb was detonated. In the so-called Trinity Test on 16 July 1945. Although the Nazi machine had been defeated in April, Japan remained a threat.

Music by Swedish Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet, The Mandalorian and “Oscar Winner for”black Panther”), maintained in a subtlety that barely underlines the weight of the dialogues which are not tiresome because of their successful cadence; and reserves its most tense and dramatic tones for long epilogues to intense debates.

Alleged leaks and spies surface. Oppenheimer will be no exception, in his revenge on Admiral Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) by using William Borden (David Dastmalchian) who, in the former’s view, should be silenced; Moved by the tragic consequences of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (August 6 and 9, ’45) that killed 244,000 people, Oppenheimer used his position as chief advisor to the Atomic Energy Commission to advocate for international control of nuclear energy. Stop its spread, and stop the arms race.

The military establishment and security agencies would try to erode the scientist’s credibility and loyalty. Truman handles the aftermath with disdain; The burden of moral and conscience is borne by the scientist, who after incurring the wrath of politicians for his public opinion, endowed with all the narrative resources, is withdrawn certain privileges after a highly publicized trial in 1954.

This great film is about all of these, in which I only object to the lack of some historical details of dates and places for the better orientation of the audience, but still, it is worth watching more than once because it is so good- Lubricated Growth – Comparable to products likeAfternoon(by Fred Zinman)JFK” (by Oliver Stone), or “thirteen days(by Roger Donaldson) -, in which Nolan once again confirms his mastery, and his cast shines impressively, especially the memorable Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Bravo!

by Alex Quezada Nuñez

