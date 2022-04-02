‘Oppenheimer’: All the actors who have been confirmed for the new Christopher Nolan movie

Christopher Nolan is already at work with his new film, the first he will make outside of Warner Bros. after breaking with them for his strategy of releasing his films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max last year. Universal Pictures will distribute ‘Oppenheimer’, centered on the inventor of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy will be the protagonist of the film, but since the project was announced, well-known names have not stopped being added to the cast..

The last to announce his participation was Gary Oldmanwho in an appearance on the TalkSport radio program said that yes, we will see him in ‘Oppenheimer’, but it will be with a tiny role. “A scene, page and a half” admitted the actor who had already worked with Nolan in the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’.

As at this point it is normal that we have lost ourselves with so much incorporation, we are going to review the actors and actresses confirmed at the moment for the biopic:

– Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

– Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

– Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

– Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

– Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr.

– Michael Angarano as Robert Serber

– Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge

– Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

– Ben Safdie as Edward Teller

– Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe

– Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer

– Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer

– Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer

-Kenneth Branagh

-Jack Quaid

-Gary Oldman

-Jason Clarke

– David Dastmalchian

– Rami Maleck

-Matthew Modine

-Tony Goldwyn

– Dane DeHaan

-Alex Wolff

– James D’Arcy

– Matthias Schweighofer

-David Krumholtz

-Alden Ehrenreich

– Louise Lombard

-Guy Burnett

-Harrison Gilbertson

-Danny Deferrari

– David Rysdahl

In theaters next year

‘Oppenheimer’ will be based on ‘American Prometheus’, the biography of the physicist written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and will show how he contributed to the creation of the atomic bomb and the moral consequences for him after it was used in the Second World War. World War. The project is very ambitious, you just have to see the cast, and Universal has allocated an approximate budget of 100 million dollars. The film will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.