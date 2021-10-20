Oppenheimer, also Emily Blunt in Christopher Nolan’s film

If the choice of Cillian Murphy as the protagonist of his neighbor Oppenheimer had been hypothesized before it was made official, certainly the name of Emily Blunt had not yet been compared to the new film by Christopher Nolan. Until today. To do so is The Hollywood Reporter, who assumes the presence of the actress of At Quiet Place II And Jungle Cruise in Universal’s ‘atomic’ biopic.

Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s new film

The film on J. Robert Oppenheimer, theoretical physicist considered as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, will be the director’s first project after the farewell to Warner. And it has already been presented – by Universal, of course – as a “Epic thriller that will push the audience into the heart-pounding paradox of the man who will risk destroying the world to save it”.

Christopher Nolan has decided, the Oppenheimer movie won’t be Warner

Scripted by the director himself and produced by his wife and creative partner Emma Thomas, with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment, Oppenheimer is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Book published in 2005 and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, the adaptation of which should arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.