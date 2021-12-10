Oppenheimer, also Florence Pugh and Rami Malek for Nolan

The cast of the new film by Christopher Nolan, and new stars are added to the actors and actresses already announced. Above all, the Florence Pugh from Black Widow And Hawkeye, new entry of the project together with the always in fashion Rami Malek And Benny Safdie.

As it is known, Oppenheimer is the next project by the director of Dunkirk and Tenet, who in order to tell the scientist considered the father of the atomic bomb – and that historical period – has chosen to refer to the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (from us Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The triumph and tragedy of a scientist) from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

In the movie, Florence Pugh will interpret Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States in the past engaged in a relationship with the scientist. Ben Safdie will be the Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, involved in the Manhattan project and known as the father of the hydrogen bomb. While Rami Malek it should be another scientist, a character about which, however, we still don’t have enough details.

The three will join a real All Star cast, which currently includes Cillian Murphy (as Robert Oppenheimer himself), Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

That they should be on set in 2022 for the start of filming what Universal describes as “An epic thriller that will catapult viewers into the thrilling paradox of a mysterious man, who will have to risk destroying it to save the world.” And that should arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.