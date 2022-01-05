Oppenheimer: Also Josh Hartnett in Christopher Nolan’s film

READ ALSO: Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie in Nolan’s film about Oppenheimer

Josh Hartnett (Wrath of Man) joined the cast of the biopic Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, which tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

The film is based on the book Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and from Martin J. Sherwin, Pulitzer Prize Winner.

The director had initially considered Hartnett for the role of Bruce Wayne for Batman Begins, a role later went to Christian Bale.

The cast

The actor will act alongside Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer); Emily Blunt (wife Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer); Matt Damon (Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project); Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss, president of the United States Atomic Energy Commission); Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock, Communist Party member and Oppenheimer’s lover); Rami Malek (a scientist) e Benny Safdie (Edward Teller, the Hungarian-American physicist who is known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and was also a member of the Manhattan Project).

At the moment we don’t know what role Hartnett will play.

Nolan will produce the film with Emma Thomas And Charles Roven with his Atlas Entertainment.

Oppenheimer will be released in US theaters from July 21, 2023, a slot used in the past to distribute the films of Nolan. The film will debut almost two weeks before the anniversary of the atomic bomb drop on Hiroshima.

Source Deadline