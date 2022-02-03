Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy feels the weight of responsibility for “first lead role with Nolan”

It is one of the most anticipated titles of next year Oppenheimerthe period drama directed by Christopher Nolan dedicated to the scientist ‘father’ of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer. In his shoes we will find Cillian Murphy, an actor who has often collaborated with Nolan (five films to his credit), but never in such a central and leading role. In a long interview with Esquirethe star of Peaky Blinders spoke about this responsibility and his special relationship with Nolan:

“When Chris calls me, I always say yes, because it’s always about incredible roles” “This is the first time he has chosen me as the protagonist and I’m still a bit in shock, but I’m thrilled. It’s a huge role, I have a lot of work to do. But I’m working with one of the greatest living directors, I’m in safe hands ”.

For the post TenetNolan chose a script that was not original, but adapted to the Pulitzer Prize winning biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. As for Dunkirk, let’s talk about historical facts, but taking into consideration the undeniable talent of the English filmmaker in making each story he tells unique, even his Oppenheimer will have a very specific imprint. With the cast all-star put together by Nolan (Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie And Rami Malek) and the $ 100 million budget, much more is expected than just a bio.

“The difference with this film is that the story is there, everyone knows what happened. But Chris [Nolan] he’s telling it in a different way, just as expected of Chris. That’s all I can say”- explains Murphy.

With the impending start of filming (which should start from the next February 23 until June 16), Murphy is down with the character study, never as intensely detailed this time.

“There is so much material out there, I will read it all, although I will never, ever understand quantum mechanics, no matter how hard or how many times people try to explain it to me. Only 0.0001% of the planet’s population has the brains to understand it! I can only conceptually get closer to what those guys were trying to do “.