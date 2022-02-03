Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is still shocked to have had the lead role | Cinema

We have known for several months now what it will bethe protagonist of, the new film by Christopher Nolan centered on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the Atomic Bomb.

It is certainly not the first time that Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan have collaborated together. The Irish actor appeared in Batman Begins (and, fleetingly, in the film’s two sequels, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises), Inception and Dunkirk. But it is actually the first time that he has been entrusted with the role of the protagonist of a feature film by the director.

Ad Esquire (via Screen Rant) explained that he was still a little shocked by it:

It’s the first time he’s hired me as a lead, something I’m still a little shocked about, but I’m really excited. It’s a part of the weight and there is a lot of work to be done. But from my point of view, when you work with one of the greatest directors in business, you can rest easy because you are in good hands.

Christopher Nolan’s film will be in cinemas starting July 21, 2023. The film will not be produced, as usual, by Warner Bros, but by Universal after the end of the long idyll between the director and the major producer of – almost – all his feature films.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy who will play the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Coming soon, we will be reunited with Cillian Murphy in the sixth season of Peaky Blinders. Find all the information on the BBC series in our tab.

