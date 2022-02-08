Oppenheimer: Dane DeHaan joins Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in next Christopher Nolan movie

According to theHollywood Reporter, Dane DeHaan joined the cast of Oppenheimerthe biopic of Christopher Nolan about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II. Also in the cast Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie And Josh Hartnett.

Oppenheimer will be based on the winning book of the Pulitzer Prize, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer from Kai Bird And Martin J. Sherwin. Murphy will interpret J. Robert Oppenheimerthe scientist who headed the Manhattan Project.

Dane DeHaanwho played Green Goblin opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (2014), he appeared in Knight of Cups by Terrence MalickThe cure from wellbeing (2016) and alongside Cara Delevingne in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017). In recent years, the actor has starred in ZeroZeroZero (2020) and The Story of Lisey (2021), with Julianne Moore.

Universal has defined Oppenheimer an “epic thriller that pushes the audience into the pulsating paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it”. Christopher Nolanwho also wrote the script, is preparing for filming to begin in New Mexico.

After about twenty years, the director will make a film that will not be distributed by Warner Bros. The well-known production company, in the past, produced and distributed the trilogy of Knight Dark, Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020).

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

