Oppenheimer, Dane DeHaan joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new film

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and ZeroZeroZero actor Dane DeHaan is the latest addition to the stellar cast of Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan.

Christopher Nolan continues to hire talent for his next film.

After big stars like Cillian Murphy, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Benny Safdie and the most recently announced Josh Hartnett, Oppenheimer will also be able to boast the presence of Dane DeHaan.

The actor who has amassed a noteworthy resume over the years, from Chronicle to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, from Kill Your Darlings to Valerian and the city of a thousand planets, passing through the miniseries ZeroZeroZero and The Lisey’s Story, will play a mysterious character whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, and based on the book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Shervin “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer“, Oppenheimer will come to theaters thanks to Universal Pictures, in what is the director’s first venture with the production and distribution house after collaborating for years with Warner Bros. (Nolan is said to have chosen Universal on the advice of M Night Shyamalan).

Filming on Oppenheimer is expected to start shortly in New Mexico, while the film will hit screens in July 2023.