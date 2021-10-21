Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan’s new film

Emily Blunt is now in talks to join Cillian Murphy in the director’s next World War II film Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer.

Nolan is apparently trying to assemble an ensemble cast of Hollywood stars for the film, and if Blunt ends up being cast in the film, she will play the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the Manhattan Project (which, as we know, led to the invention of the atomic bomb).

Emily Blunt in talks to join the Oppenheimer cast

The film was described as a “Epic thriller that pushes the audience into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man, who must risk destroying the world to save it”.

The project is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, from Kai Bird and the lamentation Martin J. Sherwin.

Here is a description of that book:

J. Robert Oppenheimer is one of the iconic figures of the twentieth century, a brilliant physicist who led the effort to build the atomic bomb for his country in wartime, and who later found himself confronted with the moral consequences of progress. scientific. In this masterful and acclaimed biography over twenty-five years of work, Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin capture the life and times of Oppenheimer, from his early career to his central role in the Cold War. This is biography and story at its best, compelling and deeply informative.

Nolan is also writing the script for the film he will produce with his partner and wife, Emma Thomas, And Charles Roven from Atlas Entertainment.

Universal has set Oppenheimer’s release date for July 21, 2023 and we sincerely hope that Emily Blunt will be there too.

