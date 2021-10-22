Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt in the cast of Nolan’s film

The cast of Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan, after the confirmation of Cillian Murphy in the role of the protagonist. The star of Peaky Blinders in fact, he will play the physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, who played a key role in the famous Manatthan Project that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Now Deadline reports that even the actress Emily Blunt would be at the final stages of the negotiation to join the cast.

Christopher Nolan’s next film, as you know, will not be produced by Warner Bros., the production house behind virtually all of his films – excluding the first ones Following And Memento, but from Universal. A radical but not entirely unexpected change, especially after the recent disagreements over the method of release of films in simultaneous room-streaming chosen by the American major during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written and directed by Nolan, the film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer from Kai Bird and of Martin J. Sherwin, writer who passed away in recent days.

Production will kick off in early 2022 and the film will be shot with a combination of IMAX® 65mm film And 65mm large format for the highest quality and image rendering on the big screen, proving how Nolan is one of the most committed and dedicated filmmakers ever in terms of enhancing the experience theatricaL. The producer will return to collaborate with him Charles Roven, the director of photography Hoyte Van Hoytema, the editor Jennifer Lame and the composer Ludwig Göransson.

2021 was a lucrative year for Emily Blunt who starred in the sequel to At Quiet Place, directed by husband John Krasinski, who grossed approximately $ 300 million worldwide, and in Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson.

