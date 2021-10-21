Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt in the new Christopher Nolan movie?

Appointment set for 2023 for the new film by Christopher Nolan, the first after the farewell to Warner Bros. The protagonist will be Cillian Murphy

New news arrives on Christopher Nolan’s next film, entitled Oppenheimer. Emily Blunt could be part of the cast. The actress, popular alongside Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise, is currently in negotiations. According to the latest news in circulation, the role for her would be that of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife. In the event that the negotiations were to be successful, he would find himself at the side of Cillian Murphy, who was entrusted with the leading role. The two would reunite after the success of A Quiet Place II, directed by Emily Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski.

Christopher Nolan Announces "Oppenheimer" Release Date The release date for Oppenheimer has been revealed, due to arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023. Universal described Nolan's new film as follows: "An epic thriller capable of catapulting viewers into the paradox of an enigmatic man, who must risk destroying the world to save it". Shooting of the film will begin in early 2022. Made in IMAX 65 mm and 65 mm film. The crew will consist of Hoyte Van Hoytema (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar) on photography, Jennifer Lame (Tenet) on editing and Ludwig Goransson (Tenet) on music. This will be Christopher Nolan's first film after the farewell to Warner Bros, resulting from the company's policy of showing the films produced in cinemas and, simultaneously, in streaming. For this reason, one of the most difficult details of the deal with Universal was that of cinematic exclusivity. The director was aiming for 120 days of stay in the room, while the studios would have wanted 90 days. A compromise appears to have been reached: 100 days.

Cillian Murphy will try to step into the shoes of one of the most important, complex, criticized and studied figures of the last century. His name will be forever linked to the Manhattan Project and, therefore, to the atomic bomb. Something so shocking for the history of the world that it erased all its academic achievements in one fell swoop. Nothing could be more important than his contribution to the making of a death instrument of this size. From the quantum tunnel effect to the discovery of the positron, to the theory of cosmic ray showers, all its contributions have vanished in the eyes of history. Little Boy and Fat Man, the first and second bombs dropped in August 1945 on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, will torment him forever, to the point of inducing him to refuse to work on the hydrogen bomb. Nolan's film will draw inspiration from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The triumph and tragedy of a scientist.