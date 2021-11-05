Oppenheimer: Everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan’s new film

Christopher Nolan’s new film becomes an increasingly concrete reality, so much so that fans of the British director can dream about the features of the film that will deal with the construction of the most brutal and incredible weapon of mass destruction that has been built in the field. of human history: the atomic bomb. The film in question had been announced not only for its features and its determinations, but also and above all for the spasmodic research of Christopher Nolan who – after terminating his contract with the Warner Bros. due to differences of a structural nature – has identified Universal as the answer to its requests relating to film distribution, allocated budget and selection of actors. Effectively, Oppenheimer, i, the film that will tell about the birth of the nuclear device, promises very well as regards the cast of the film product in question, although little is known about the plot and other details of a technical nature. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Oppenheimer: What will Christopher Nolan’s film be about?

It is still too early to be able to understand which will be there plot of the new film by Christopher Nolan, since the details relating to the events recounted within the film product directed by the British director have not been disclosed. Obviously, the fundamental context that will be told, through the figure of Oppenheimer and, above all, through the reality of the atomic bomb, it allows us to place events chronologically and, above all, to imagine what some types of narration might be. Although it is nothing more than a type of hypothesis, it will be difficult to observe a film that describes the war and that tells, in a precise and meticulous way, some war events, since Christopher Nolan himself has already committed himself to a cinematographic realization similar through his masterpiece Dunkirk; for this reason, Oppenheimer might be interested in another face of the Second World War, determined by all the events that involved the construction, birth and use of the nuclear device against Japan and the two cities of Hiroshima And Nagasaki.

Obviously, from this point of view, there is a lot to tell about the scientists used for the atomic bomb project, as well as about the conditions in which these same scientists lived, isolated from reality and united in the idea of ​​a technological and military progress represented by the construction of the atomic bomb. The title of the film, Oppenheimer, is not only a clue as to which figure will be most represented on the big screen, but also allows us to guess what the material Christopher Nolan will draw on for the direction of his film will be: Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and and Martin J. Sherwin; the book in question, in fact, has already won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006, thanks to the fidelity of the story and the great quality of the same, which hopefully finds an ideal cinematic adaptation. Obviously, although this is not yet confirmed news, it is also good to underline the fact that Christopher Nolan is also the screenwriter of the film, as has often happened in the context of his cinematography. For this reason, the blockbuster will see, enclosed in the same figure, the three roles of producer director and screenwriter.

Oppenheimer cast: the actors involved in Christopher Nolan’s film

Christopher Nolan has always been accustomed, throughout his career, to working with high budgets, as well as his latest film work, Tenet, demonstrated with a budget of 205 million dollars. If in the case of the film in question, however, also thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, the budget in question has not been paid off by exorbitant box office successes, Christopher Nolan expects to obtain certainly different results with his new film product, Oppenheimer. . The premises are all there, since the context of the Second World War fascinates any type of spectator and fan, also and above all for the cinematographic past of the director himself.

Moreover, it is already clear what it is Christopher Nolan’s intention which, in the wake of several films, including Dune or The French Dispatch of 2021, will build a film with a certainly stellar cast. If the name of Cillian Murphy, in the role of protagonist, had already been communicated about the film by Christopher Nolan, the two names of Matt Damon And Robert Downey Junior, with the former having already had the opportunity to work with Christopher Nolan on Interstellar, as well as that of Emily Blunt, probably as the physicist’s wife; for Murphy, on the other hand, it would be an ideal confirmation following the work on the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, as well as the aforementioned Dunkirk. Beyond the choice of actors and the subject matter dealt with within Oppenheimer, it is already possible to know a possible date for the film’s release, which should be expected in cinemas starting from 21 July 2023. Obviously, it is necessary use the conditional since the film is still in an embryonic phase, relating to the writing of the cast and the presentation of screenplays and scripts. For this reason, we are waiting for numerous updates, especially related to the completion of the cast, which will be provided little by little by the production of the film.