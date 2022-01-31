Oppenheimer, five months of filming for Christopher Nolan

The contours of the shooting times ofthe new film bywhich will be produced, as known, by Universal and not by Warner Bros.

Thanks to the leak of a production note (via Word of reel), we learned that the shooting should start in February and last until June for about five months of shooting (the project budget should be around 100 million dollars).

The feature will be in cinemas on July 21, 2023, a fairly normal slot for Christopher Nolan’s films as well as a date that precedes by about fifteen days the anniversary of the bomb drop on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which took place on August 6, 1945. A few week ago we learned a new casting news, the one related to Josh Hartnett. It is not yet known what the role of the actor recently seen in will be Wrath of man – a man’s fury (READ THE REVIEW), the latest film by Guy Ritchie.

The important cast of Christopher Nolan’s film includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy who will play the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the Atomic Bomb.

