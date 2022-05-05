‘Oppenheimer’: Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy walk the set of the new Nolan

Christopher Nolan’s new movie will move away from fiddling with timelines, science fiction and even action. Oppenheimer function as a biopic of the father of the atomic bomb that was deployed in Japan at the hands of the United States in World War II. With The Manhattan Project as the central axis, the filmmaker responsible for Tenet, interstellar either The dark knight have a regiment of renowned actors and actresses to bring your new work to life. Now, from Oppenheimer’s set, they have captured Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh strolling characterized as their respective characters: J. Robert Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock respectively.

Impeccable costumes with excellent actors

Florence Pugh & Cillian Murphy on the set of Christopher Nolans OPPENHEIMER. pic.twitter.com/2weE8sIRpB FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) May 1, 2022

Cillian Murphy says goodbye in these moments of Peaky Blinders with its season 6, fiction with which it has crept into popular culture as referent of the gangster genre, in addition to having a very long career in the cinematographic field, being a regular in Nolan’s filmography. Florence Pugh, for her part, managed to jump into the mainstream thanks to her performance in midsummerwhat catapulted her to fame until she even sneaked into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with black widow.

Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and Alex Wolff They will be some of the names that will complement the cast. Nolan jumps into the biopic through the front door, framing one of the most brutal moments in human history on the big screen. Oppenheimer will be released on June 21, 2023 in theaters, so we still have a very long wait ahead of us (more than a year). We look forward to seeing the official trailer to put more face and eyes to the project.

