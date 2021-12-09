Oppenheimer: Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie in the cast

The cast of the film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, will also include Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

Oppenheimer will be the next film directed by Christopher Nolan and in the cast of the expected project there will be three other movie stars: Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Benny Safdie.

The project will be produced by Universal and is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Cillian Murphy will play the protagonist in the film, which is scheduled for release in theaters on July 21, 2023. The film will focus on the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Florence Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer. Ben Safdie will be the Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, involved in the Manhattan Project and known as the father of the hydrogen bomb. Finally, Rami Malek should be another scientist, a character whose details have not been disclosed.

Among the interpreters also Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt.

Oppenheimer, whose shooting begins in 2022, is described by Universal as a “epic triller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it. ”