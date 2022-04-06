“Oppenheimer”: Gary Oldman joins the new Christopher Nolan film

Gary Oldman adds to “Oppenheimer”the new film that the director is preparing Christopher Nolan with a cast of notable figures headed by Cillian Murphy and they complete it Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, rami maleck and Florence Pugh.

The winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for “The Darkest Hours” (2017), is a star addition for the filmmaker, with whom he worked on the trilogy of films “Batman: The Dark Knight”, starring Christian Bale , where he played Commissioner James Gordon.

His participation in the imminent film was confirmed by Oldman himself in an interview with TalkSport (via dead line). While he unsurprisingly kept the details of his involvement under wraps, he said “it’s not a very big role” and “he’s scheduled to shoot a single day, a page or page and a half of the script.” .

Gary Olman and Christopher Nolan



The film will have a script Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwinwho will adapt the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who developed the atomic bomb and the Manhattan Project, which is told in the book TOAmerican Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerfrom which the film is also inspired.

So far it is known that Emily Blunt will play Catherine Oppenheimerwife of the scientist, while Matt Damon will play Leslie Grovesdirector of the famous Manhattan Project, while Robert Downey Jr. bring the entrepreneur to life Lewis Strausswho became an indispensable figure for the development of nuclear weapons. Florence Pugh will appear as Jean Tatlockphysicist and writer who had an affair with Oppenheimer; Michael Angarano What Robert Serbera physicist who was part of the project, and Josh Hartnett What Ernest LawrenceNuclear scientist who won the Nobel Prize.

In this way, it is estimated that the film will feature brief appearances by each of the cast figures. Key appearances to bring to the big screen the history and darkness of a project of enormous technological evolution that in turn generated enormous guilt in its creator for seeing the catastrophes in humanity that they subsequently committed.

Completing the cast are talents like Benny Safdie, Josh Peck and Gustaf Skarsgård, but from other actors such as Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Alex Wolff. It has a tentative release date for the July 21, 2023.