“Oppenheimer”, in 2023 the new film by Christopher Nolan

Although with ups and downs, the name of undoubtedly appears among the most popular directors of the last twenty years Christopher Nolan. The director and British screenwriter since his second feature film (Memento) has had the opportunity to work with high caliber actors such as Carrie-Anne Moss (Matrix). It didn’t take him long to get to share the set from Insomnia with holy monsters like Al Pacino and the lamentation Robin Williams. To guarantee his fame, however, will be the trilogy of dark Knight that he saw Christian Bale in the role of Bruce Wayne.

Concluded his journey with the bat of Gotham City decided to go back to more complex scripts with Interstellar and the most recent Tenet. Nolan he is certainly a director of a certain eclecticism and in his curriculum he did not want to fail to add the voice “Historical films” turning Dunkirk. Now, one year after the release of his latest film, the director confirms that he is working on Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy And Robert Oppenheimer

The film will clearly be set in World War II like Dunkirk. The protagonist of the film will be, as easily understood, the famous physicist Robert Oppenheimer, responsible of Manhattan project which had as its purpose the realization of the atomic bomb. To play this role we will have none other than Cillian Murphy (former protagonist of the series Netflix Peaky Blinders).

Nolan has definitively terminated its collaboration with Warner following the decision by the major to distribute its catalog 2021 simultaneously to the cinema and on HBO max. the director, a strong supporter of the experience in the room, then turned to Universal; with which he will work starting this year. It will in fact be the latter to distribute the film, exclusively to the cinema, starting from July 21, 2023.

Follow us on the Facebook page and our Instagram channel!

Matteo Cucchi

Loading... Advertisements

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Adv