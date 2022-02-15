Oppenheimer, Jack Quaid joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s film!

It is not new to see a Christopher Nolan film get full of stars: with Oppenheimer the director of Inception and The Prestige is not contradicting himself, conducting the usual pharaonic purchase campaign that will bring the film on the Manhattan Project to have a cast made up of top-level names.

The announcement of the entry of Dane DeHaan in the cast of Oppenheimer arrived in recent days, therefore, is now followed by the formalization of a new coup: in fact, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and associates will reach Jack Quaidknown by most for the role of Hughie in the very successful Amazon series The Boys and Richie Kirsh in the fifth chapter of Scream currently in theaters.

It has not been clarified who will be the character to whom Quaid will go to lend his face: Nolan is also maintaining for Oppenheimer the levels of secrecy to which he has accustomed us for his previous films, so all that remains is to wait for communications from the inside for find out which part will be entrusted toactor born in 1992 by the director of Tenet.

In the cast of Oppenheimer, in addition to the names already mentioned, we will also find Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek and Florence Pugh: does that seem enough to raise expectations? Tell us yours in the comments! Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy recently revealed something about Oppenheimer’s story.