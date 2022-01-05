Oppenheimer, Josh Hartnett in Christopher Nolan’s film

A new arrival in the cast of the biopic that tells the story of the American physicist, focusing on the role he played in the development of the atomic bomb. The Slevin actor – Criminal Pact, Black Dahlia and the recent Wrath of Man directed by Guy Ritchie will star opposite Cillian Murphy, the film’s protagonist. For now, the role that will be entrusted to Hartnett has not been revealed

Josh Hartnett has joined the cast of Oppenheimer, the biopic directed by Christopher Nolan that tells the story of the infamous American physicist put to the title. Let’s say sadly famous because that name is inextricably linked to the development of the atomic bomb and the long-awaited biopic itself will deal with the figure of the scientist focusing on the role he played in the development of Little Boy and Fat Man. Although these nicknames may seem something far from dangerous, they are indeed: they are the code names of the two atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki respectively in 1945. The actor of Slevin – Criminal Pact, Black Dahlia and the recent The Wrath of a Man – Wrath of Man directed by Guy Ritchie will star opposite Cillian Murphy, star of the film. For now, the role that will be entrusted to Hartnett has not been revealed. The actor is fresh off his debut on Prime Video, where the film just came out Wrath of man – The Wrath of a Man by Guy Ritchie in which Hartnett joins Jason Statham.

The new entry in Nolan’s film was unveiled by the US magazine Deadline, who exclusively reported the following: “Christopher Nolan continues to add stars to an ever-growing ensemble for his next film, Oppenheimer, as sources say Josh Hartnett has signed on to join the cast of Universal. He joins an A-list cast that already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy, who will star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project , which led to the invention of the atomic bomb “.

The film deepening



Cristopher Nolan, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek in the film Oppenheimer Nolan’s film is based on the book Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Pulitzer Prize Winner Martin J. Sherwin. It will have a stellar cast to say the least: in addition to Josh Hartnett, on the set there will be Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer); Emily Blunt (wife Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer); Matt Damon (Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project); Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss, chairman of the United States Atomic Energy Commission); Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock, Communist Party member and Oppenheimer’s lover); Rami Malek (a scientist) and Benny Safdie (Edward Teller, the Hungarian-American physicist considered the father of the hydrogen bomb who was also a member of the Manhattan Project). Christopher Nolan will not only be in charge of directing: he also wrote the biopic himself and will also produce it, together with Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, with his Atlas Entertainment. Oppenheimer will be released in US theaters starting July 21, 2023, debuting on the big screen about two weeks before the tragic anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Originally planned for August 1, 1945 and later for August 3, 1945, the release of the first atomic bomb was once again postponed due to the bad weather conditions of those days.

On August 4, 1945, take-off was established, set for two days later. The next day the bomb was loaded into the hold of the United States Army Air Forces Boeing B-29-45-MO Superfortress bomber, renamed with the pseudonym “Enola Gay” (named after the mother of the aircraft’s commander, Colonel Paul Tibbets of the 509th Composite Group). The release of the Mk.1 “Little Boy” bomb on the center of the Japanese city of Hiroshima occurred at 8:15:17 local time (JST) on August 6, 1945. Unfortunately we know the rest very well. “Man invented the atomic bomb, but no mouse in the world would build a mousetrap.” These were the words of Albert Einstein. Returning to the film on Oppenheimer, shooting will begin in early 2022 and will use IMAX 65mm and 65mm film.

Hoyte Van Hoytema (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar) will take care of photography, Jennifer Lame (Tenet) of the editor and Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) of the music.

A millionaire auction to grab the rights to the film deepening



Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in Nolan’s film The film was at the center of a millionaire auction to secure international distribution rights. Sony and Apple TV + took part in the auction but in the end it was Universal Pictures who won.

Oppenheimer it is described as “an epic thriller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

The relationship between Hartnett and Nolan deepening



Christopher Nolan, next film on the invention of the atomic bomb Josh Hartnett achieved success in 2006 thanks to his role as a chapeau in the film directed by Paul McGuigan: Slevin – Criminal Pact.

After that test with stars of the caliber of Bruce Willis, Lucy Liu (he was a veteran of Kill Bill by Quentin Tarantino, so yes: a super star), Ben Kingsley and Morgan Freeman, Hartnett found himself on another set crowded with Hollywood stars, namely that of the thriller Black Dahlia (where he co-starred with Scarlett Johansson, Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank and Fiona Shaw). In 2007 he starred in horror 30 days of darkness with Ben Foster and in the drama The champion’s revenge with Samuel L. Jackson. In 2014 he joined the cast of the horror series Penny Dreadful, while in 2015 it was directed by Robert Duvall in Wild Horses.

Lately he’s been at the center of a partnership with Guy Ritchie, from whom he was directed in 2021 in the film The Wrath of a Man – Wrath of Man and from which it will be directed this year in Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. Josh Hartnett had never collaborated with Christopher Nolan until now but we know that the director had initially considered him for the role of Bruce Wayne for Batman Begins. A part that was then assigned, as we all know, to Christian Bale.