Oppenheimer: Josh Hartnett in the cast of Christopher Nolan’s film

Actor Josh Hartnett will be part of the cast of the film Oppenheimer, the new project by Christopher Nolan coming in 2023.

The actor is just one of the many prestigious names involved in the project that will arrive in American theaters on July 21, 2021 and which is inspired by the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

In addition to Josh Hartnett, Oppenheimer’s performers also include Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Cillian Murphy.

For now, the production has not revealed the details of the role entrusted to the star of Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor.

Oppenheimer, whose shooting begins in 2022, is described by Universal as a “epic triller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it. ”

The film will focus on the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, part entrusted to Cillian Murphy, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Among the details revealed is that relating to Florence Pugh who will play the part of Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer. Ben Safdie will instead be the Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, involved in the Manhattan Project and known as the father of the hydrogen bomb.