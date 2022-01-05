Oppenheimer: Josh Hartnett joins the cast of Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan adds Josh Hartnett to his highly anticipated next film Oppenheimer. His next project, a biopic about the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer whose legacy was defined by his contribution to the development of the first atomic bomb, continues to generate enormous excitement not only for its intriguing premise, but because it will mark Nolan’s first project since he acrimoniously left Warner Bros.

Cillian Murphy was cast to lead an incredibly rich cast that he already includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh And Rami Malek.

Deadline reports that the latest to join the cast is Josh Hartnett, cast for an undisclosed role. Having been successful in the early 2000s with parts in Black Hawk Down And Pearl Harbor, Hartnett turned down the role of Batman in Nolan’s trilogy in favor of Crazy in Love. The actor, who has almost disappeared from Hollywood’s radar since the time, now has the opportunity to return to work with the director who had wanted him as a first choice in his Batman trilogy.

The film is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. A slot that Nolan has occupied in the past with Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises with a huge success. Nolan’s virtuosic ability to make “event films” ensures that the interest of Hollywood’s greatest actors is never lacking, so Hartnett certainly won’t be the latest announcement of Oppenheimer’s casting.

Oppenheimer, the film

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer in theaters around the world and will distribute the film in North America. Christopher Nolan will also produce alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment. The film will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. In the cast Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett and Matt Damon.