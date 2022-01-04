Oppenheimer, Josh Hartnett joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new film

Oppenheimer’s stellar cast grows more and more: Christopher Nolan’s new film also adds Pearl Harbor actor and Penny Dredful to its ranks Josh Hartnett.

Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan on his first venture with Universal Pictures.

After announcing the likes of Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Rami Malek, and with other actors apparently in talks (but according to Deadline actually already on board the project) such as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., the film written, directed and produced by the director of Tenet and The Dark Knight it already seems to be a guarantee, at least in terms of star power.

But on the other hand Nolan got used to us well, and this time it could not be otherwise, especially considering the advantageous contract signed with Universal, which responded to all the requests made by the director.

The film based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer“ written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, it will be the twelfth feature film signed by Nolan, and it will tell “the paradox of the enigmatic man who will have to risk the destruction of the world in order to save them“.

At the moment we don’t know who Josh Hartnett might play, but we look forward to updates.

Oppenheimer will be released on 21 July 2023 in theaters.