Oppenheimer, Josh Hartnett joins the cast

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new film, adds another well-known actor to the cast: Josh Hartnett. The film focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American chief scientific scientist of the Manatthan Project, considered by many to be one of the fathers of atomic bomb. The film is based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer“ written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin and will be the twelfth feature film signed by the director.

READ ALSO: Christopher Nolan has decided, the Oppenheimer movie won’t be Warner

The cast is stellar, Cillian Murphy was cast as the lead actor and were confirmed Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr.and Emily Blunt. Florence Pugh will interpret Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States in the past engaged in a relationship with the scientist. Ben Safdie will be the Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, involved in the Manhattan project and known as the father of the hydrogen bomb. While Rami Malek it should be another scientist, a character about which, however, we still don’t have enough details.

READ ALSO: Oppenheimer, Nolan calls Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon

Oppenheimer will be released on 21 July 2023 in theaters.