Oppenheimer: Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr in Nolan’s new movie

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr along with Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

It is the latest bomb dropped by Deadline, which reveals that final negotiations are underway between the two stars and the production of the next blockbuster by the director of The Dark Knight and Tenet trilogy. Unknown the roles of the actors, who will join Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, who instead should play respectively J. Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Katherine (the first is official, while the second is still an indiscretion ).

As suggested by the title, at the center of the plot of the highly anticipated project is the physicist behind the conception of the most lethal and destructive instrument that the history of the world has ever known, namely the atomic bomb. Described as “an epic thriller that will catapult viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it,” Oppenheimer was scripted by Nolan himself, again producer, who was based on the book Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, 2006 Pulitzer Prize winner, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer will arrive in cinemas on July 21, 2023 thanks to Universal, which for the first time will be in charge of distributing a Nolan film in the United States and in theaters around the world, following the breakdown of the twenty-year relationship between the director and Warner Bros .