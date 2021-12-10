Oppenheimer, Nolan’s rich cast is joined by a Marvel star and an Academy Award winner

The release date is not yet on the horizon, but one thing is certain: the next of Christopher Nolan on the maker of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer, will have one of the richest cast of the foreseeable future.

After the announcement of Nolan’s favorite Cillian Murphy in the part of the protagonist, three great names have already been added in recent weeks: Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon And Emily Blunt. The best of Hollywood already like this, but according to reports The Hollywood Reporter it’s not over here: in biopic on Oppenheimer there will also be another star of the Marvel he is an actor Oscar Prize. And the roles have already been revealed.

The first is Florence Pugh: the actress who is giving her face to the new one Black Widow of the MCU, Yelena Belova, and also famous for the recent Little Women will interpret Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States and a major security concern for the government.

The second is Rami Malek, who after giving the face of the villain of the latest film by James Bond with Daniel Craig joins Oppenheimer to play a scientist whose details are not known at the moment. Malek has risen to prominence in the past few years with the series Mr. Robot and achieved the consecration by winning the Oscar for Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody.

The same source also reports that a third addition has also been announced: it is Benny Safdie, director known for Good Time And Rough Diamonds – made with his brother Josh – but also an actor. For Nolan, he will play Edward Teller, Hungarian physicist believed to be the father of the hydrogen bomb and in turn a member of the Manhattan Project, that of the atomic bomb.

Three thickness names for a film defined by Universal “an epic thriller that catapults audiences into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it“.

We also remind you of the roles of the other actors announced: Emily Blunt will be Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, wife of the famous scientist; Matt Damon the director of the Manhattan Project, the General Leslie Groves; Robert Downey Jr. instead will be Lewis Strauss, the member of the Atomic Energy Commission who doubted Oppenheimer’s loyalty enough to have him revoke his security clearance.

Directed and written by Nolan, based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer from Kai Bird, the expected release of the film is July 21, 2023.

Photo: Getty Images

Source: THR

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED