Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next film

In the next film by Christopher Nolan, titled Oppenheimer, will also be there Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon, two important names who join a cast that will already have Cillian Murphy in the role of the protagonist character of the feature film.

In addition to Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. it was reported some time ago that also the fact that Emily Blunt would be in talks to join the cast of Oppenheimer. The film will be developed by Universal Pictures, which has already set the release date of Oppenheimer, which will be released on July 23, 2023.

No details have been revealed about possible characters who would play Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer. The story will focus on the invention of the atomic bomb and on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer within this context that changed the fate of the Second World War.

The film will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Emma Thomas and Charles Roven with Atlas Entertainment will work on the production of the feature film which will involve Christopher Nolan himself as executive producer.



