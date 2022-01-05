News

Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next film

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon are in talks to join the cast of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new film.

In the next film by Christopher Nolan, titled Oppenheimer, will also be there Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon, two important names who join a cast that will already have Cillian Murphy in the role of the protagonist character of the feature film.

In addition to Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. it was reported some time ago that also the fact that Emily Blunt would be in talks to join the cast of Oppenheimer. The film will be developed by Universal Pictures, which has already set the release date of Oppenheimer, which will be released on July 23, 2023.

No details have been revealed about possible characters who would play Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer. The story will focus on the invention of the atomic bomb and on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer within this context that changed the fate of the Second World War.

The film will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Emma Thomas and Charles Roven with Atlas Entertainment will work on the production of the feature film which will involve Christopher Nolan himself as executive producer.


Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. return to appear together in a video after Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. return to appear together in a video after Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr. was originally supposed to play Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. was originally supposed to play Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy to star in Christopher Nolan's next film

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy to star in Christopher Nolan’s next film

The Batman - Christopher Nolan approves the film: "Pattinson is among the greatest actors"

The Batman – Christopher Nolan approves film: “Pattinson is one of the greatest actors”

Christopher Nolan breaks up with Warner Bros .: his next film will be produced by Universal

Christopher Nolan breaks up with Warner Bros .: his next film will be produced by Universal

Christopher Nolan: Your next film will be about the invention of the atomic bomb

Christopher Nolan: Your next film will be about the invention of the atomic bomb

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Captain Hook, Steven Spielberg reveals: “It was born as a musical”

4 weeks ago

Totti, what would have happened if he had gone to Real Madrid

November 25, 2021

The Very Best of John Williams

October 24, 2021

A month of January with Georgina, Neymar (but also Ben Affleck and many others)

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button