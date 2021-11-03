Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in Nolan’s film

Oppenheimer is the new blockbuster directed by Christopher Nolan. In the cast, in addition to Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, there should also be Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr

According to some rumors revealed by Deadline, it seems that Matt Damon (PHOTO) And Robert Downey Jr will be part of the cast of Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan. The news has not yet been officially confirmed because, again from what is said on the net, the negotiations would still be ongoing, even if the agreement would practically be stipulated. Probably already in the next few days we will know more, especially because two names of this magnitude at work on the new blockbuster by the director of Interstellar, certainly will not go unnoticed.







If the deal materializes, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr will catch up Cillian Murphy, already confirmed in the role of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, ed Emily Blunt who, according to some rumors, should play Katherine, the wife of the famous physicist.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's new blockbuster



Christopher Nolan turns 50, all his films. PHOTO As the title suggests, the new film from the director of the de The dark Knight, will be linked to the figure of the famous physicist, known to all for being the invention of one of the most devastating weapons in the history of mankind: the atomic bomb. At the moment the plot is still shrouded in mystery, but by insiders it has been described as “an epic thriller that will catapult viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it”. A rather vague description, sure, but it seems that the work will be inspired by Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer; book written by Kai Bird and and Martin J. Sherwin and former Pulitzer Prize winner in 2006. We do not yet know, however, if the film will focus on the whole book or if it will take into consideration a specific part of the famous physicist’s life. It also seems that Christopher Nolan also wrote the screenplay for the film, thus becoming the director, producer and screenwriter of his next blockbuster.

Oppenheimer, release date



Christopher Nolan Announces “Oppenheimer” Release Date Also according to some rumors, the new film by the famous Christopher Nolan should arrive in cinemas on 21 July 2023; we are talking about a project still in its infancy, with the cast still in the making and still many mysteries to unravel. For this reason, even the entry into the cast of Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr, although it is news that comes from fairly safe sources, remains at the moment only an unconfirmed indiscretion officially. It also appears that, for the first time ever, the film will be released by Universal who managed to “get her hands” on Christopher Nolan, after the breakup of the relationship that lasted over twenty years with Warner Bros. This, at the moment, is what we know about Oppenheimer. Most likely already in the next few weeks more confirmations will begin to arrive from the director and the cast and, perhaps with the start of filming, you will already be able to take a first look at the plot and the various protagonists of the film.