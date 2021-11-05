Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon together for Christopher Nolan

The news has not yet been confirmed but, second Deadline, the negotiations that could lead Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr to appear in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new film, would be very close to completion. The two actors, who have never worked together, would join other already confirmed names such as Cillian Murphy, which we will see in the role of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, ed Emily Blunt, who according to insiders could play Katherine, the wife of the famous physicist. The film, as the title suggests, will be dedicated to the story of Robert Oppenheimer, known for having invented one of the most devastating weapons in the history of mankind: the atomic bomb.

Christopher Nolan Frazer Harrison

At the moment the plot is still top secret, even if the insiders speak of an unmissable heart-pounding thriller as in the style of Nolan, the portrait of an enigmatic man who, to save the world, gets so close to destroying it. The film, which is supposed to be inspired by the book Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and and Martin J. Sherwin, 2006 Pulitzer Prize Winner, should arrive in cinemas on July 21, 2023. The project, which would see Nolan himself involved not only as a director, but also as a screenwriter and producer, is still in its infancy, but it is obvious that the possible engagement of two sacred monsters like Damon and Downey Jr could add prestige to a work. which, already on paper, seems to promise very well.

What is certain is that, after a twenty-year relationship with Warner Bros., Nolan has switched to Universal, which he will distribute Oppenheimer. Whether it will be a success or not we will find out only with time, even if Nolan, fresh from the first real triumph at the box-office in the height of the Covid era, that of Tenet, it will hardly fail to disappoint us.