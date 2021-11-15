News

Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon will be featured in Christopher Nolan’s new film

Zach Shipman
The 56-year-old Iron Man star and 51-year-old Oscar winner are the latest names added to the cast of Universal’s upcoming film, Variety reports. It is not known at the moment what roles the Hollywood stars will play.

Cillian Murphy will play physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, while Emily Blunt has been hired to play his wife, Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering. The film will be released on July 21, 2023, a slot Nolan often books for his films.

Murphy will once again collaborate with his favorite director after Inception And Dunkirk. Oppenheimer was packaged by Universal after a bidding war between many of Hollywood’s top studios, including Nolan’s former collaborator, Warner Bros.

Oppenheimer was known as “the father of the atomic bomb” and the film is inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

The film will be written and directed by Nolan, who will produce alongside Atlas Entertainment’s Emma Thomas and Charles Roven.

Donna Langley, president of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said:

“Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films broke the boundaries of what cinematic storytelling can achieve. We are thrilled to work alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project. “

Oppenheimer’s story has already been told on screen by the 1989 drama The Shadow of a Thousand Suns, starring Dwight Schultz as the scientist and Paul Newman as General Leslie Groves.

Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

