Oppenheimer, the invention of the atomic bomb in the new film with Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon

Oppenheimer is the new historical and dramatic film in development. The story centers on the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer, the cast of the film



In the cast in addition to Cillian Murphy (the Peaky Blinders TV series) there are Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place II), Matt Damon (The Stillwater Girl) e Robert Downey Jr. (The new Sherlock Holmes 3). The direction is by Christopher Nolan, which he directed Tenet. Nolan is also a screenwriter, drawing the script from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin and published by Alfred A. Knopf in 2005, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. The work of writing the book took twenty-five years of work, and focuses on the scientist’s early career, the moral consequences of scientific progress and his central role in the Cold War: “A masterful account of the rise and fall of Oppenheimer, set in the context of the turbulent decades of America’s transformation. It’s a tour de force, ”the Los Angeles Times defined it. The film has a production budget of $ 100 million, to which a similar amount will be added for promotion. It is produced by Universal – after the closure of the transports between Warner and Nolan – and will probably be released in the summer of 2023.

