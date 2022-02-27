Oppenheimer: This is what Cillian Murphy will look like in Christopher Nolan’s new film

One of Hollywood’s most stellar film projects releases its first image: Oppenheimerthe new feature film by Christopher Nolanwhich will have Cillian Murphy in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered the “father of the atomic bomb”.

Irish actor from Peaky Blinders takes on the title role from an ensemble cast that also includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh. The latter, currently nominated for an Oscar for Belfasttoday became the last confirmed film and will collaborate with the director again after Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020).

Nolan is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Aragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerby Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, to create a film that follows the man who led the “Manhattan Project”, the American initiative that first developed nuclear weapons for World War II.

After separating from Warner Bros. – due to their disagreements over the release of Tenet–, the film marks the director’s first project with the Universal Pictures studio. The budget it has would amount to US$ 100 million.

Its premiere is set in the United States for July 21, 2023.