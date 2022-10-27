Oppenheimer vs. Barbie: Universal is not afraid of the duel at the box office, but the public will decide

If we were asked some time ago what Oppenheimer and Barbie have in common, it is very likely that the answer would have been: “nothing”. The physique and the iconic doll of Mattel They look like an egg to a chestnut, and yet here we are, ready to see an unusual confrontation between them.

We refer, of course, to the fact that Christopher Nolan will premiere Oppenheimer in 2023, exactly the same day that Greta Gerwig will see her mystery Barbie movie debut.

Both feature films have several things in common: the release date, a star-studded cast and having managed to capture the attention of the public.

After becoming a crime lord in Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy will get into the skin of one of the “fathers of the atomic bomb” in the movie of Nolan.

For its part, margot robbie He will do the same with Mattel’s most famous doll, which promises to have a tone diametrically opposed to the biopic of the physicist who would quote Bhagavad Gita with the phrase “Now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds.”

In Universal they do not fear the confrontation between Barbie and Oppenheimer

In a chat with colleagues at Business Insider, donna langleypresident of Universal Pictures, stressed that they have no problem competing at the box office with Barbie (from Warner Bros. Discovery).

When Langley was pitched the idea of ​​rescheduling the Cillian Murphy-starring Nolan-directed film, she was clear and direct: “We like our current date.”

Both feature films are released on July 21, 2023and promise to be one of the great box office “duels” of next year.

In addition to Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer’s cast includes Kenneth Branagh, The Boys star Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Florence Pugh and Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Rami Malek, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz and Alden Ehrenreich.

As for Barbie, Margot Robbie will be accompanied by Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, and Will Ferrelamong others.

Oppenheimer and Barbie promise to be two of the most powerful movies of 2023, without belonging to major film franchises. It will be the public, ultimately, who decides if any of them wins at the box office.