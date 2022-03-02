CHRISTOPHER Nolan’s next project, based on the creation of the atomic bomb, has a cast that may be even more impressive than any of the director’s other blockbusters.

With some perennial Nolan collaborators and some new contributors, Oppenheimer is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of 2023.

Oppenheimer: Who is in the cast of Christopher Nolan’s movie?

In a cast with multiple Oscar winners, it’s hard to project exactly how the stars will share the screen.

The main role and other selected characters are based on real people, while some roles remain unknown.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

10

Longtime Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy signs on to play the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leader of the Manhattan Project.

Wired quoted real-life Oppenheimer as saying, “Some people laughed, some cried, most fell silent,” in response to the realization that they had created the biggest and deadliest weapon known to man.

This is the second time Murphy and Nolan will work together depicting the events of World War II: Murphy played a distraught soldier caught between the shores in Nolan’s dramatization of the Dunkirk evacuation.

emily blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer

10

Emily Blunt, who starred opposite Murphy in A Quiet Place II, will also play a real person in Katherine, Oppenheimer’s wife.

The two were directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, in the sequel which grossed roughly five times its box office budget.

Blunt’s next credit will come with the launch of The English, a television series for the BBC that will be available through Amazon Prime.

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr.

10

Matt Damon, 51, will be making his second collaboration with Nolan after the massive success of Interstellar.

Damon’s last widely seen role was in a Crypto.com commercial, drawing the ire of some fans.

Damon will play Leslie Groves Jr, an Army engineer and general who led the creation of the Pentagon.

Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss

10

As Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr played weapons technician and dealer Tony Stark.

In this film, he will play the American bureaucrat Lewis Strauss, who used his authority at the United States Atomic Energy Commission to expose his jingoistic tendencies.

Downey Jr’s last non-Marvel movie, Dolittle, was an epic critical flop, so Oppenheimer could mean a major deal for the actor.

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

10

Since starring in A24’s Midsommar, Florence Pugh has seen role after role with Little Women, Black Widow and now, Oppenheimer.

She will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party and Oppenheimer’s former lover whom he briefly continued to see after marrying Katherine.

Pugh was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Little Women opposite Timothee Chalamet.

rami malek

10

Malek rose to stardom for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody after a series of notable but specific roles on television series.

The California native married his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton in 2018.

He starred opposite Daniel Craig as a James Bond villain in his last film credit.

His role at Oppenheimer is unknown.

benny safdie as Edward Teller

10

Often starring in dynamic roles crafted by himself and his brother Josh, Benny Safdie makes his first appearance in a Nolan film.

Benny will play Edward Teller, a scientist who worked on the development of the hydrogen bomb at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

In addition to co-writing and starring, Safdie edited and sound mixed for the brothers’ hit film Good Time and edited their pinnacle film Uncut Gems.

Kenneth Brangh

10

Nolan’s Dunkirk hero Kenneth Branagh has been cast in an unknown role.

Branagh had a role in Nolan’s last film, Tenet.

Branagh currently has three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the film Belfast.

jason clark

10

The Australian star will join the cast in an unknown role.

Although he is known to play the antagonist, Clarke currently plays Los Angeles Lakers superstar Jerry West on HBO’s new show Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty.

Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s 12th directing credit.

The film will be released on July 21, 2023.