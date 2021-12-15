Oppo AirGlass, reality assisted in only 30 grams of weight

OPPO announced yesterday, during its INNO Day 2021, the new Air Glass. I am not a VR viewer, nor a pair of augmented reality glasses: I am an assisted reality device, aR, which allows one eye to have access to a range of useful information while carrying out an activity.

Although this type of viewer has until now been widely used in professional and business environments, think for example of the Epson Moverio, consumer implementations have always faced some practical limitations. Google Glass, for example, did not break into the consumer market and became yet another abandoned Google project.

The OPPO Air Glass are different: they are very light and above all they are built around a monocular design.

Although they are glasses, it would therefore be good to talk about monocle, which magnetically attaches to classic glasses that can be sunglasses, eyeglasses, sports or simply support glasses with a single lens.

Thanks to a Spark microprojector, a high brightness LED and a waveguide display, the glasses allow the human eye to focus and display information superimposed on what is normal vision.

The Air Glass allow four different user interactions through touch, voice, head movement and hand movement, weigh about 30 grams, will be available in white and black and integrate all the part linked to the components into the side wand, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, the heart of the entire system.

The flagship of the Glass is the small projector, practically the size of a coffee bean: it is enclosed in a metal casing and uses glass lenses to prevent deformation with heat, and is powered by a small LED with a brightness that it can reach 3 million nits.

The high brightness of the LED, especially for something close to the eyes, shouldn’t scare too much: the optical diffraction waveguide distributes the flux with even a consistent loss and this means that the final result, in scale of gray at 16 or 256 levels depending on the user’s choice, it will reach a maximum of 1400 nits, just enough for good visibility even during the day. The waveguide is protected on both sides by two layers of sapphire crystal.

What can be done with the OPPO Air Glass?

The glasses work only if combined with an OPPO Watch 2 with Smart Glass application or if combined with a smartphone with ColorOS 11 or later and allow you to run small monochrome applications or view notifications.

Among the apps we find, for example, teleprompter, translation or navigation: a presenter can tell something by reading the text through the glasses, while a person can talk to someone in a language they do not know by displaying, in a clear and legible way, the translation in real time.

You can respond to notifications using your head, for example by nodding, and still using your head you can interact with apps. Whoever wears a Watch, thanks to the movements of the hand, will be able to confirm, cancel and change the application tabs.

Like any major hardware innovation you also need a software platform that follows: OPPO seems to have done a good job with the eyewear part, they are light and are also good for those who wear eyeglasses, but he will have to work hard to find applications that can be useful.

We always remain of the idea that a solution of this type is in any case much more useful today in the business sector than in the consumer sector where those who have to operate hands-free can have access to fundamental information during the most delicate phases of a repair or a real intervention. .