Oppo Band is almost free: it’s time to train

The 2022 will be the year of smartwatch, experts and market analysts are sure, but not everyone loves these products because many simply do not use the watch (neither smart nor traditional), or because they do not intend to change their traditional watch (perhaps it belonged to my grandfather!).









For these people the right choice is one smartband, a fitness tracker small and light to use only during workouts. These devices they cost less of smartwatches, why they are simpler, less advanced and made with less valuable materials. But, when it comes to training, they do their duty keeping under control the essential health parameters to understand if we are training well and if we are improving our performance. Among the many fitness trackers and smart bands available on the market, today we recommend one in particular: it is Oppo Band, an essential but effective device that, thanks to an offer on Amazon, has a negligible cost.

Oppo Band: technical characteristics

The Oppo Band is, first of all, very light: it barely weighs 20 grams and you don’t even feel it on your wrist. The removable silicone strap can be easily washed, so it is ideal for playing sports. The rectangular display is small (1.1 inches), but it is AMOLED and bright enough: the information can be read even with strong natural lighting.

The modalities of work out that can be traced are 12, from walking to running, through yoga and the new one (Oppo Band is waterproof up to 50 meters). Among the sensors there is the most useful: the heart rate monitor to monitor the heartbeat while we are under stress and when we are at rest. The sensor is not missing SpO2 to detect oxygen saturation in the blood.

As for the smart partInstead, as with many smart bands, there is the essential: it is possible to read the notifications by connecting the phone via Bluetooth, manage the music tracks and even use the Oppo Band as a remote control for the camera.

Oppo Band: the Amazon offer

Oppo Band, therefore, it is a good smart band with everything that can be used by the average user: if you need more, in fact, you actually need a smartwatch and not a smartband.

The list price is in keeping with the technical specifications and the good reputation of the Oppo brand (which, it must be said, is growing a lot in Italy) and is equal to 49.99 euros. Now, however, Oppo Band on Amazon costs only 23.99 euros (-26 euros, -52%). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

