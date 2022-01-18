OPPO Band Sport at 23.99 ??: that’s why not let it slip away

Great price for OPPO Band Sport, fitness tracker with a very long set of features. Take advantage of it now, because Amazon is selling it now at a ridiculously low price!

OPPO Band, thanks to the functions dedicated to psychophysical well-being such as accurate sleep tracking, heart rate and the continuous monitoring of SpO2, I am specialized in detect sleep problems and provide comprehensive logging and analysis. Continuous monitoring of SpO2 is made possible thanks to the built-in optical blood oxygen sensor inside the smartband. This component allows the OPPO Band to continuously monitor the oxygen saturation in the blood with a frequency performed once per second for the duration of sleep. During an 8-hour sleep cycle, the Smartbands perform non-stop SpO2 monitoring for 28,800 times, fully measuring the oxygen saturation of the user’s physique. Thanks to continuous monitoring of SpO2 and professional sleep monitoring, OPPO Band can help you develop a proper night rest routine.

OPPO Band come with heart rate monitor, which thanks to an integrated sensor can monitor the user’s heart rate throughout the day. If the heart rate becomes too high, the smartbands emit a vibration thus warning the user of the irregular heartbeat. OPPO Band measures heart rate even during workouts and exercise, in this way users can avoid overtraining and learn to maintain the best pace so as to achieve the goals in a correct and healthy way.

Not just sleep, but exercise as well. Here with OPPO Band, training becomes an easy, fun activity to be practiced constantly. The new smartbands have 12 built-in training modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, yoga and many more. In addition, OPPO Band records training data and thanks to the HeyTap Health app users can check their progress: a double technological support that keeps motivation high and helps to conduct an active and constant training routine.

