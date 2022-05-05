Technology

OPPO could launch the cheapest folding mobile on the market

Photo of Zach Zach36 mins ago
OPPO is working on a vertical folding terminal that would cost about 718 euros to change.

OPPO got into it in the foldable terminal market at the end of last year with the launch of OPPO Find N, a more compact device than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that It has only been marketed in China.

Everything seems to indicate that this will not be the only folding terminal that the Chinese firm will have, since now, we have just learned, thanks to the GSMArena medium, that OPPO could launch the cheapest folding mobile on the market.

OPPO Find N

The OPPO Find N in its three available colors.

This is all we know about OPPO’s new folding terminal

According to this leak, OPPO wants to expand its catalog of folding phones with a vertical, flip-type device that will be more affordable than its two great rivals in this segment, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Huawei P50 Pocket.

Thus, the new OPPO folding mobile would have a price of 5,000 yuan, about 718 euros to changea cost that would make it the cheapest folding terminal on the market since the other two most affordable folding devices to date are, precisely, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a price of 7,399 yuan, about 1,063 euros to change and the Huawei P50 Pocket priced at 8,988 yuan, about 1,300 euros to change.

As for the hardware of this new OPPO folding terminal, it has only been leaked that it will be equipped with the new Qualcomm franchise processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Pluswhich makes us think that this device will not reach the market until the second half of 2022.

4 phones that will go on sale this summer with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

If OPPO finally bring this folding device to the market with this price and markets it outside of China, this would allow compete face to face with Samsungwhich currently completely dominates the foldable mobile market.

Related topics: Oppo

Source link

