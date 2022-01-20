Oppo Find N tried: video preview. Is this the leaflet we were waiting for?

The right size

Beyond the technical specifications, which are high-end (you can find them summarized here, with other considerations on the device), there are two aspects to positively strike. The first is in the balance of dimensions chosen by Oppo. The Galaxy Z Fold3 has an underlying problem. The external screen, the one on the cover of the booklet, is really very long and narrow. The 25: 9 format offers a very small display width and the usable space is therefore modest: usability is not optimal, neither with apps nor with web pages. Even once opened, the Fold3 offers a huge screen (7.6 inches) but in the shape of a vertical rectangle (22.5:18), not very easy to use (which smartphone apps work well on a display that’s wider than high?) ​​Or which forces you to rotate the device horizontally to get a few more useful pixels, like in videos.

Oppo instead made two choices for its Find N.

The first: compact size when the device is closed. The external screen is 5.4 inches, in a perfectly standard format for today’s mobile phones (18: 9). More or less wide and high as an iPhone 13 mini: the secondary display is perfectly usable in everyday life.

The second: imagine that the device, once opened, can make the most of the extra-large display without the need to be rotated. During our test we verified that Oppo’s ideas work. Find N has an almost square 7.1-inch internal screen, however slightly wider than it is tall (the aspect ratio is 8.4: 9). It is clear that a square display is however not ideal for many typical smartphone applications. We think of the videos that are all conceived in 16: 9 format or even more panoramic. No video app can take full advantage of 7.1 inches. However, there are apps, such as those owned by Oppo and some by Google that can work like on a tablet, with a multi-column view (a typical example is email): perfect on a foldable smartphone like this. In addition, Oppo Find N allows – with a settings option – to force the operation of an app in full screen or in classic mode from a smartphone (16: 9). With a gesture, two fingers from top to bottom, the display is then divided into two for a rather practical multi-window multitasking: you can also add two other apps in floating windows.