Oppo Find N tried: video preview. Is this the leaflet we were waiting for?

The right size
Beyond the technical specifications, which are high-end (you can find them summarized here, with other considerations on the device), there are two aspects to positively strike. The first is in the balance of dimensions chosen by Oppo. The Galaxy Z Fold3 has an underlying problem. The external screen, the one on the cover of the booklet, is really very long and narrow. The 25: 9 format offers a very small display width and the usable space is therefore modest: usability is not optimal, neither with apps nor with web pages. Even once opened, the Fold3 offers a huge screen (7.6 inches) but in the shape of a vertical rectangle (22.5:18), not very easy to use (which smartphone apps work well on a display that’s wider than high?) Or which forces you to rotate the device horizontally to get a few more useful pixels, like in videos.
Oppo instead made two choices for its Find N.
The first: compact size when the device is closed. The external screen is 5.4 inches, in a perfectly standard format for today’s mobile phones (18: 9). More or less wide and high as an iPhone 13 mini: the secondary display is perfectly usable in everyday life.
The second: imagine that the device, once opened, can make the most of the extra-large display without the need to be rotated. During our test we verified that Oppo’s ideas work. Find N has an almost square 7.1-inch internal screen, however slightly wider than it is tall (the aspect ratio is 8.4: 9). It is clear that a square display is however not ideal for many typical smartphone applications. We think of the videos that are all conceived in 16: 9 format or even more panoramic. No video app can take full advantage of 7.1 inches. However, there are apps, such as those owned by Oppo and some by Google that can work like on a tablet, with a multi-column view (a typical example is email): perfect on a foldable smartphone like this. In addition, Oppo Find N allows – with a settings option – to force the operation of an app in full screen or in classic mode from a smartphone (16: 9). With a gesture, two fingers from top to bottom, the display is then divided into two for a rather practical multi-window multitasking: you can also add two other apps in floating windows.
The crease is gone
The second notable aspect of Find N is aesthetic. It is the first folding “booklet” smartphone that does not have a noticeable groove where the screen curves. Or better, the fold is there but you can’t see it hardly ever (according to one measurement it is 80% less visible than in the competition). A nice result, because that small moat on the various Galaxy Z Folds has never been very pleasant to see and feel.
How did Oppo do it? Starting from a mechanism called Flexion Hinge which manages the movement, equipped with 136 components with extreme precision up to 0.01 mm and a particular teardrop shape, which allows you to completely close the Find N (the Z Fold3 has a slight gap). The mechanism also allows the “notebook” mode that Samsung has implemented on its folded leaflets.
Will it arrive in Italy?
OPPO Find N in this first taste proved to be really convincing and can open a new season for folding smartphones. It is not perfect, because for example Samsung on the Galaxy Z Fold3 has implemented technologies absent on the Oppo, such as the external display with 120 HZ refresh, IP-certified water and dust resistance, compatibility with its S Pen digital stylus. But the choices adopted for the Find N make it a compact yet versatile object, functional both closed and open, although it discounts almost double weight and thickness compared to traditional smartphones (275 grams, 15.9 mm).
The question is: is it available with us? Not at the moment and it is not even clear if and when it will be. In China it was released last December 23 and sold out: the production of these folding smartphones is complex and collides with the current shortage of components. Prices in China start at 7,699 RMB or 1,069 euros to which, however, taxes must be added. We are therefore talking about price lists roughly aligned with Korean competitors.
The competitors
In the world of leaflets with booklet format, Honor is coming with his Magic V, just announced in China but not yet marketed in Europe. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 remains the standard in this market segment. It is expensive but offers the best in technology available, starting with the huge 7.6-inch internal display with invisible camera, embedded in the screen.
On Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 you can buy it for 1,849 euros
The South Korean company also has another ace up its sleeve, namely the Z Flip3. In this case the concept changes thanks to the adoption of the clamshell design. The principle therefore is not to have two screens available, but to make the smartphone small and portable when it is closed on itself. It starts at 1,099 euros and costs less than an iPhone 13 Pro, a 256 Gigabyte Galaxy S21 Plus, an Oppo Find X3 Pro, or some of the best top of the range currently on the market. A best-seller already announced.
On Amazon Z Flip3 it costs 959 euros
Waiting to see in Italy also Oppo N (which we talked about in a previous article), the third competitor that we recommend is the Motorola RAZR 5G. In this case the company has focused above all on the nostalgia effect, creating a product that closely recalls the historic RAZR of the early 2000s. The concept is the same as the Z Flip3.
From Unieuro RAZR 5G costs 949 euros
Below you will find other articles to learn more
To receive all the updates on offers, our tests and guides, subscribe to the newsletter of La Scelta Giusta.