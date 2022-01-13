Oppo Find X3 Lite collapses to less than € 300 thanks to eBay offers

As you know, new smartphones have been presented in this period and if the various announcements have prompted you to change your phone you may be interested in this new eBay offer, which takes into consideration the Oppo Find X3 Lite, whose price is 499.99 € is collapsed for the first time below the € 300 threshold.

Of course, this is not a smartphone presented a few days ago, but it still is a great device of 2021, and still the latest generation model of the Find X series. Thanks to this offer, buying it now is very convenient. It is in fact a good level smartphone, which is part of a very competitive market where, however, Oppo Find X3 Lite manages to take a good slice of the market, thanks to features such as the processor. Snapdragon 765G which, in addition to guaranteeing excellent performance, also supports 5G.

In addition to being a device with excellent performance in its category, Oppo Find X3 Lite is also a smartphone that is beautiful to look at and comfortable to hold, with a display that is neither too large nor too small. Indeed, the screen diagonal is 6.4 inches and the latter boasts the technology OLED, which has now become a standard even in mid-range devices. Oppo Find X3 Lite, however, it does have a panel a 90Hz, which allows it to have an edge over the classic 60Hz refresh screen.

From a multimedia point of view, the Oppo Find X3 Lite gets along very well with its main sensor from 64MP and f1.7 aperture, which is helped by 2 other rear sensors to ensure that you can take perfect photos based on the situation in which you are and the subject to be captured. What should prompt you to consider this model, especially now that you can buy it for less than 300 €, is also the charger. 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, which will allow you to recharge your device in record time. In short, we are talking about a smartphone whose word Lite does not suit the technical specifications of the device, which is why we recommend once again to evaluate the purchase before the offer expires.

The eBay offers continue therefore, and that's why we are always ready to point out the best ones, but for those who want to discover the entire proposal of the portal, our advice is to visit the discounts section at the following address.

»Buy now Oppo Find X3 Lite at € 288.99 instead of € 499.99, discount of € 211«

