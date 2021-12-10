Oppo Find X3 Pro still drops in price, now the opportunity is good

The offers on the high-end smartphone from Oppo have always been very rare, up to the month of November just a few small discounts that hardly convinced more than the list price. In recent weeks, however, things have changed, on the occasion of Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and the Christmas holidays Oppo Find X3 Pro has seen some interesting declines. The most delicious is today where it finally falls below the 800 Euro threshold.

This is an excellent opportunity if you were aiming for a top-of-the-range Android smartphone, an alternative to the equally valid Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Less than 800 euros for the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro it is, as we said, a top of the range in all respects. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at QHD + resolution (1440 x 3126 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + certification and a maximum brightness of 1300 nit. Inside there can only be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with LPDDR5 RAM and non-expandable UFS 3.1 internal memory, support for 5G SA / NSA networks, 4500 mAh battery with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging system, Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2 and an incredible rear photographic system with the unique 3 MP microlens sensor, or microscope, to see things from another perspective.

Oppo Find X3 Pro is available now from Unieuro to 779 Euros instead of 999 Euros, however, if the stocks run out, you should know that MediaWorld and Amazon have the second best price, both at 799 Euros.

Buy OPPO Find X3 Pro on offer at 779 Euro on Unieuro

