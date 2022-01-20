OPPO Find X5 Pro unveiled live! Here is the asymmetrical cam | PHOTO

OPPO will launch the new flagship smartphone of the house by the first quarter of 2022, that is OPPO Find X5 Pro. A few days ago the device was the victim of some leaks but now we finally have yours live images.

He thought about publishing the photos of the smartphone Coolapk courtesy of noted leaker Abhishek Yadav. These confirm the design already shown by the previous renders of OPPO Find X 5 Pro with one rather unusual camThe device appears to sport an attractive design that includes a curved display with a hole that houses the selfie cam at the top.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro – Snapdragon 8 Gen1

– 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

– 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

– 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

The rear panel has a camera module asymmetrical “hump” with the text “powered by MariSilicion”. The brands Hasselblad and OPPO are visible on the right side of the back cover. The collaboration with the giant of photography Hasselblad could be confirmed as last year OPPO and OnePlus have announced their “merger”.

In addition to the images, some have also been unveiled Technical specifications very interesting. The display will be a AMOLED LTPO 2.0 with update frequency a 120Hz and a resolution 2K. The main cam should be there Sony IMX766 50MP with optical stabilization. The battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh with fast charging support up to 80W cable e 50W wireless. Finally, under the body the new cannot be missing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM e 256GB of internal storage.