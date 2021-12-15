Oppo has created the most powerful smartphone photo processor: it consumes little and works on 20-bit RAW

Oppo has a very important annual appointment: it is called Innovation Days and tells what will be the news that we can expect, on the innovation side, in the coming years.

Last year, for example, the Full-Path Color Management System was announced, the first workflow for Android created to maintain 10-bit color depth and the DCI-P3 color space from taking a photo to the display. We then saw that technology on the Find X3 Pro, and the same will happen to the new MariSilicon X, the first in-house developed ISP that will allowobviously according to the company, to take photographic quality to new levels.

To tell the truth, Oppo does not call it ISP, it calls it NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for imaging, because today most of the operations that are done by a photographic processor after shooting concern the processing of AI models.

Night mode, portrait mode, cinema effect on video, are all processes that require the fast application of ML models over a huge number of frames that the sensor sends to the processor.

Qualcomm, in its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, has created a triple 18-bit ISP with a small machine learning module inside, but most of the calculations are done by what is the ML accelerator of the SoC itself. Processor that must share memory with CPU and GPU, and which often also introduces latency in the processing of photographic data, which must be moved from the ISP to the NPU.

In this context, the need for a photographic processor with a large neural accelerator inside is inserted, and this is MariSilicon X.

Oppo designed it and it had it produced at TSMC with a 6-nanometer production process with the aim of creating a lightning-fast processor that could work while consuming little RAW data.

The result is an SoC, because that’s what it is, with a computing capacity of 18 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and an energy efficiency of 11.6 TOPS per watt when working with 8-bit integers (INT8). Working with 4-bit integers the calculation speed rises to 72 TOPS.

The efficiency of the processor is very important: if we take an image and apply the noise reduction model based on the machine learning of Oppo smartphones, on the Find X3 Pro which uses the NPU of the Snapdragon the consumption is 1693 mWatts to process only 2 frames per second, while MariSilicon X consuming only 797 mWatts manages to process the same model over 40 frames.

What does this mean? That it will be possible to apply noise reduction even on a video in real time by seeing the result directly on the screen.

The MariSilicon X SoC is also equipped with a memory management subsystem that ensures 8.5 GB / s of dedicated image bandwidth that must not be shared with the system memory bus.

All nice, but what changes in practice?

Today, when a photograph is taken, the sensor captures a raw data, transforming photons into electrons, and through a process of demosaicing this data becomes first an RGB image and then an 8-bit YUV image ready to be compressed.

All processing is done on this YUV image, less thoughtful than RAW because it is already brought to 8 bits but still not compressed. MariSilicon X thanks to its speed and bandwidth is able to work directly on the 20-bit RAW image, and this ensures at least 8 dB of gain with a dynamic range four times greater than that of the Find X3 Pro.

Oppo gave the example of the video enhancing model present on Find X3 Pro: that model can be applied, due to its heaviness, to a 1080p video on a sub-sampled YUV signal, on a phone with a MariSilicon X processor. the same model is applied on the RAW in loseless mode and with a 4K resolution. This means that all the benefits seen today on the night mode, or on the portrait, can also be applied to moving images.

We can take as an example that of the videos with the Cinema effect, which Oppo had already introduced some time ago but which now with the iPhone 13 have become “famous”: the contour on the videos is not as precise as that of a portrait photo, because to process the frame of the video there is much less time available. The same quality that today we find in photos will therefore also be obtained on every frame of a video, 4K or 8K.

Another advantage will be to have the real-time preview of the effect on the display: today many AI filters are applied only after shooting.

Oppo has also moved forward to better support what appears to be the returning trend of photo sensors. After seeing binned sensors in recent years, i.e. those with shared subpixels, next year we will see binned WRGB sensors, i.e. sensors with white pixels to increase sensitivity.

Oppo already has a WRGB sensor in the pipeline and the MariSilicon X has a double development pipeline: it can manage the white pixels with a single pipeline to create a black and white image and the RGB pixels for the color image; the two images are then merged to bring an increase in detail and dynamic range.

Oppo, in practice, is doing what Sony and Huawei did a long time ago, but using only one sensor instead of two different sensors, one in color and one in black and white.

The premises are excellent, and we can’t wait to see it at work: it will arrive on the Find X series flaship at the beginning of 2022. Will it be Find X 4 Pro?