OPPO presents Find N! Here is the first foldable smartphone. Launch date revealed

OPPO displaces everyone and announces his first and long-awaited one foldable smartphone which will be called OPPO Find N. The device was unveiled in a video published by the company on Weibo and an image of the smartphone posted on Twitter.

The Chinese giant will try to enter this market category by competing with leaflets such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 it’s at Huawei Mate Xs. In fact, OPPO claimed to be working on the first Find N prototype since 2018 and that therefore this device has a research and development project that has lasted for a long time 4 years.

Find N: OPPO’s first foldable arrives on December 15

“This is our first foldable flagship smartphone – the result of four years of intense research and development and six generations of prototypes. It is OPPO’s answer to the future of smartphones and one I’ve been really excited about since taking over as OPPO’s Chief Product Officer.
Whether it’s fast charging, high refresh rate, mobile photography covering different focal lengths or 5G connectivity, the development of smartphones has reached a limit that requires new ways of thinking and new approaches to keep innovating, “he said Pete Lau.

OPPO has very clear ideas on how its foldable should be: nice, simple design, easy to use, natural And comfortable in materials. And apparently OPPO Find N seems to have finally reached these characteristics. The official presentation of OPPO Find N will take place on December 15, during the second day of OPPO INNO DAY.

