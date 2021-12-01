Oppo Promo Reno 6 Christmas: prizes for those who buy Oppo Reno 6 or 6 Pro 5G – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 1 December 2021, Oppo will make accessible the new promotion called “Reno 6 Christmas“, With which prizes can be obtained by purchasing smartphones Oppo Reno 6 And 6 Pro 5G.



The initiative in question will appeal to adult customers domiciled and / or resident in Italy and / or in the Republic of San Marino, who during the period of the event will buy at least one of the aforementioned smartphones, online or at an authorized point of sale.

Resellers participating in the initiative will include: Amazon, Carrefour, Comet, Conad, Coop, Euronics, Expert, Mediaworld, Monclick, Trony, Unieuro and telephone operators TIM, Vodafone And WindTre.

This is a prize operation which will be divided into different steps:

Purchase : phase during which the customer can buy one of the smartphones object of the promo, in the intervening period between 1st and 31st December 2021 ;

: phase during which the customer can buy one of the smartphones object of the promo, in the intervening period ; Registration: phase during which the customer can register the purchase made on the official website dedicated to the initiative, by 10 January 2022.

All those who buy and register will receive a premium that will change depending on which of the two smartphones they buy.

To customers who purchase a Oppo Reno 6 Pro will be delivered a Oppo Enco Air W32 of the indicative value of 99 euros (VAT included), while those who will buy a Oppo Reno 6 will win a Oppo Band Style with an indicative value of 69 euros (VAT included).

Each purchase of one of the aforementioned smartphones, duly registered, will give the right to only one corresponding award. In case of purchase of multiple Oppo devices, the customer will get a reward for each product purchased.

To know the news of the telephone operators, it is possible join the MondoMobileWeb Telegram channel for free and stay up to date on the world of mobile telephony.

To participate in the initiative in question, it is necessary that the customer registers a personal account on the site oppopromo.it.

At this stage it is required to fill in a form, to accept the general conditions of use of the web portal and to have read the privacy policy.

Once registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email to the email address entered.

For the purpose of the promotion, each customer can register with their account up to a maximum of 5 products (1 in the case of a purchase with a VAT number).

Once you have purchased one of the two Oppo smartphones, you will have to access the aforementioned site (using your credentials) to upload your proof of purchase. During this phase, the customer must fill in the participation form for the initiative by entering a series of information, including: date and time of the purchase indicated on the proof of purchase, amount of the smartphone and proof of purchase and upload of the proof of purchase (such as receipt and invoice), which must be clear and legible.

In some cases it may also be required to take a photograph showing the smartphone purchased by the customer, with the display of the IMEI code, or a photograph showing the IMEI code placed on the box after opening the package, or the label. showing the IMEI on the back of the device.

Following the execution of all the required steps, a notification that the documentation has been sent will be displayed on the screen. This will not constitute a confirmation of the right to obtain the prize.

Within 10 working days from the confirmation of sending, checks will be carried out aimed at certifying the presence of all the requisites for participation in the initiative. In the event of a positive outcome, the customer will be contacted by email to confirm receipt of the prize.

The latter will be delivered free of charge, at the place indicated during registration, within 180 days.

Thanks to A. for the report. Without formalization by the operator, the news is to be considered exclusively an indiscretion without any informative and commercial value.

Do you want to receive news and useful advice in real time on the world of telephony? Subscribe to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel for free.

follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.