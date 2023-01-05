Oppo publishes a schedule to update its devices to Android 13 during the first half of the year

The manufacturer Oppo unveiled a roadmap. It reflects the updates of your compatible devices to Android 13. Saying software It will arrive under ColorOS 13, its proprietary customization layer.

The list provided is global. Consider the forecasts for the first half of 2023. We leave it below:

According to the screenshot, there are currently a variety of computers running ColorOS 13. What, yes, They are differentiated by those who go through the beta version and those who do it officially.

Those who are in beta right now They are the Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini, Find X2, Reno 8, Reno 8 Z 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Z 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 5 Pro, F21s Pro 5G, F21s Pro, F19 Pro+, F19s, F19, A95, A77s, A74 5G and A74.

For his part, in the stable version they are already found The Find X5 Pro, Find X5, Find X5 Lite, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 7, Reno 7 Z 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Z 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Z, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G, K10 5G, K10, A96, A77 5G , A76 and A74 5G.

In some cases patterns are repeated between the beta and the endings. Well, that may be because they are just transiting the pass between one phase and the other.

from next february the Reno 5 and F19 Pro would enter the beta category. As of February 13, the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini and Find X2 — correspond to the units of India and Indonesia — will enter the official version.

Besides, in March there will be more updates. The Reno 6, Reno 5, Reno 5 Marvel Edition, A55 and A53s 5G will get the beta of Android 13 and ColorOS 13. Instead, the Reno 8 (from Indonesia) and the F21s Pro (from India) will get the official version .

Also, it is important to clarify something. Android updates happen gradually. So there is a chance that in some cases certain phones in some markets will get Android 13 before others.

Source: GSMArena