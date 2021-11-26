OPPO Reno7 series is official: here is the new cam that lights up! Prices and details

OPPO yesterday launched the highly anticipated in China Reno7 series. After a myriad of rumors appeared online, now the smartphones of the series are real and we can finally look at them closely. The line-up made up of three devices: Reno7, Reno7 Pro And Reno7 SE. OPPO has focused particularly on the design of its smartphones with some really interesting goodies. OPPO Reno7’s goal is to conquer the mid-range market in China and Europe.

OPPO Reno7: specifications and prices

OPPO Reno7 la standard version of the series. The device mounts a display AMOLED from 6.43 inch FHD + with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The truly spectacular design, OPPO almost completely eliminates the edges of the display while the hole in the upper left that houses the selfie cam remains. On the back the module of the cam formed by two large sensors and a smaller one. The thickness of the phone of only 7.59 mm.

Under the body mount the SoC Snapdragon 778 5G Qualcomm coupled with the 642L GPU. The device has 8 / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 / 256GB of UFS2.1 internal storage, not expandable. Camera side we have one triple room configured as follows:

Principal: 64MP f / 1.7, FOV 80

Wide angle: 8MP f / 2.2 FOV 120

Macro: 2MP f / 2.4, FOV 89

There selfie cam mounts the Sony IMX709 sensor from 32MP with f / 2.4 aperture, FOV 85.

The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and supports fast charging from 60W. OPPO Reno7 is distributed with on board Android 11 together with ColorOS 12. Do not miss the fingerprint sensor under the display, the NFC chip, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and also the 3.5mm headphone jack.

OPPO Reno7 is sold in China in the following configurations to a introductory price from:

8 / 128GB → 2,699 yuan → 376 euros at the exchange

8 / 256GB → 2,999 yuan → 418 euros at the exchange

12 / 256GB → 3,299 yuan → 459 euros at the exchange

OPPO Reno7 Pro: specifications and prices

As the name suggests, the Pro version of that peak of the series. In detail, the smartphone has a display 6.55 inch AMOLEDi FHD + with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Here too the design is very interesting. The phone remains very thin: only 7.45 mm.

The Pro version practically borderless and on the back the cam module is slightly revisited with a double step configuration. The finishes made by OPPO are spectacular, starting from matte black to get to the classic blue / purple and a satin pink. The real peculiarity of the smartphone is found on the back. Upon receipt of a notification on cam module bump will light up thanks to a LED with an unprecedented effect.

Under the body we find the powerful SoC Dimensity 1200-MAX by MediaTek together with 8 / 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM e 256GB internal storage UFS3.1, not expandable. We have cameras side 3 bedroom configured as follows:

Principal: S. ony IMX766 from 50MP

Wide angle: 8MP f / 2.2 FOV 119

Macro: 2MP f / 2.4, FOV 89

Here too selfie cam mounts the Sony IMX709 sensor from 32MP with f / 2.4 aperture, FOV 90.

On board we find a battery from 4,500 mAh with support for fast charging from 65W. Connectivity side does not lack the 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and the headphone jack. The operating system here is also Android 11 with ColorOS 12.

OPPO Reno7 Pro is sold in China in the following configurations to a introductory price from:

8 / 256GB → 3,699 yuan → 515 euros at the exchange

12 / 256GB → 3,999 yuan→ 557 euros at the exchange

OPPO Reno7 SE: specifications and prices

The latest OPPO Reno7 SE smartphone, the cheapest of the lot. The device mounts a display 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD + with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The design remains very similar to that of the older brothers but with slightly thicker edges.

Under the body we find the SoC Dimensity 900 by MediaTek together with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM e 128 / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, not expandable.

The multimedia compartment formed by 3 cams configured as follows:

Principal: 48MP f / 1.7, FOV 79

Depth: 2MP f / 2.4 FOV 89

Macro: 2MP f / 2.4, FOV 89

There selfie cam mounts a Sony IMX471 sensor from 16MP. The battery from 4,500 mAh and supports fast charging from 33W. The phone is distributed with Android 11 on board together with ColorOS 12. The connectivity side is not lacking Wi-Fi 6, the 5G and the audio jack for headphones. The thickness of the device remains the same, only 7.45 mm.

OPPO Reno7 SE is sold in China in the following configurations to a introductory price from:

8 / 128GB → 2,199 yuan →306 euros at the exchange

8/256 → 2,399 yuan →334 euros at the exchange

